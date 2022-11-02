Glassman Wealth Services Has $31,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

