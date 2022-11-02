Glassman Wealth Services Has $32,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $619,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $919.34 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $874.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

