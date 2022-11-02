Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 317.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 728,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of HST opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

