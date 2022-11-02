Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

