Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

