Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.