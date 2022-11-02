Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 68.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

