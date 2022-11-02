Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 181.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 516.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 201.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

