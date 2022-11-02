Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.53-$9.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Shares of GPN opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 516.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 201.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

