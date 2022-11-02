Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.53-$9.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 516.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.32.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.