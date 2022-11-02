Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39. Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.53-$9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,617. Global Payments has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 507.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

