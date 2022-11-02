Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 479,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,935. The firm has a market cap of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 108.8% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 228,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,840,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

