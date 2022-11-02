Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Global X China Industrials ETF
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
