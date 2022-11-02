Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

GL stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,586. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Globe Life by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

