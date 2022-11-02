GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDDY opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202 shares of company stock valued at $464,040. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

