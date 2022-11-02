Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

