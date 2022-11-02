Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 14.9 %
Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $143,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
