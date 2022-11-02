Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 3,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Gores Holdings VIII Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $320,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.