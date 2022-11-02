Graco Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Graco Trading Up 0.9 %

Graco Announces Dividend

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.