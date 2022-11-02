GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stake Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,255 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of GrafTech International worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $874,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in GrafTech International by 179.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.