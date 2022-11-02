Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 29,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

