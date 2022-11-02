Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 2.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 633,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,799. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

