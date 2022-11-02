Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.35

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.35 and traded as low as C$69.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.62, with a volume of 353,427 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.