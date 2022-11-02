Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.07. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 23,345 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$118.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

