Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 70,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $536,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

