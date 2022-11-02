Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Eagle (GEAHF)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.