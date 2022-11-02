GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 million. Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GP. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

