Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) Insider Glenn Poole Buys 9,000,000 Shares

Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR – Get Rating) insider Glenn Poole acquired 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,000.00 ($157,342.66).

Greenstone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.87.

About Greenstone Resources

Greenstone Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral resources projects in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and manganese deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Burbanks gold project located at the southeast of Coolgardie; and the Phillips Find gold project located in north-northwest of Coolgardie.

