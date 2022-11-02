Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 16th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. The company has a market capitalization of £880.68 million and a PE ratio of 377.91. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,200 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57). In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). Also, insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024 ($6,070.57).

Featured Articles

