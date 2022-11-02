Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 16th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. The company has a market capitalization of £880.68 million and a PE ratio of 377.91. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
