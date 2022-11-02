H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.83. 61,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,301,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 445.4% in the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 513,258 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $14,491,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

