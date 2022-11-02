Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
Shares of HWCPZ opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.
