Hanesbrands (HBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 guidance at $0.27-$0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.11-$1.23 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.2 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

