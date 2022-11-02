Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 2,403,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

