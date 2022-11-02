Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.13 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $237.42 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,659,984,390 coins and its circulating supply is 12,771,941,390 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

