Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.13 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $237.42 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011381 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
About Harmony
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,659,984,390 coins and its circulating supply is 12,771,941,390 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.