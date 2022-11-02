Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.33 and traded as high as $49.20. Haynes International shares last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 55,235 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

