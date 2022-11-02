Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.33 and traded as high as $49.20. Haynes International shares last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 55,235 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Haynes International Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
