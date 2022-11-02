Head to Head Comparison: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) vs. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 1 4 9 0 2.57

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $142.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 32.94% 16.69% 1.26% Capital One Financial 23.84% 15.44% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.18 $24.01 million $5.40 8.75 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.28 $12.39 billion $20.19 5.29

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

