Head-To-Head Review: Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Integrity Applications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.05 -$76.76 million ($3.75) -1.19 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -301.07% -77.24% -64.63% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares DarioHealth and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DarioHealth and Integrity Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 190.73%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

