Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $54.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.