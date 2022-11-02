Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $52.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024334 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006845 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05862312 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $34,017,179.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

