Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $55.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025405 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006850 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05862312 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $34,017,179.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.