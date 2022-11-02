Hedera Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $38.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00088287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024691 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006847 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05862312 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $34,017,179.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

