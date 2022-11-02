Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Trading Up 1.8%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 3,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
