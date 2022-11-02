Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1086150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

