Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.00

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 61972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.90).

Henry Boot Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.05.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.52%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

