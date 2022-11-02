Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 36,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.