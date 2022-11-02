Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 36,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

