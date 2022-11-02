Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.34 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.04. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

