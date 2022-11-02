Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,504,246 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $425,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,082,530. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.