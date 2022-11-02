Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.