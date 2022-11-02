HitBTC Token (HIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.33 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $3.33 million worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

