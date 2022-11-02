HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by TheStreet

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $722,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

