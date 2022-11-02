HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by TheStreet

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
Shares of HMST opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $722,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
